https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950186Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNight Rain of the Tea Stand, from the series "Eight Scenes of the Parlor (Zashiki hakkei)" by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 912 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2281 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNight Rain of the Tea Stand, from the series "Eight Scenes of the Parlor (Zashiki hakkei)" by Torii KiyonagaMore