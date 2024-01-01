rawpixel
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Mitsuogiya Usukumo in the Play Shida Choja-bashira, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eighth Month, 1781 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

