https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950264Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III in Private Life, Standing in a Snow-Covered Garden by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 557 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1392 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III in Private Life, Standing in a Snow-Covered Garden by Katsukawa ShunshoMore