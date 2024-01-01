https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950267Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMemorial Portraits of the Actors Bando Shuka I, Arashi Otohachi III, and Ichikawa Danjuro VIII by Utagawa SchoolOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 848 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2119 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMemorial Portraits of the Actors Bando Shuka I, Arashi Otohachi III, and Ichikawa Danjuro VIII by Utagawa SchoolMore