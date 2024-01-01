rawpixel
The Actor Arashi Otohachi II as the Monk Hokaibo in the Play Edo Shitate Kosode Soga, Performed at the Morita Theater in the…
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

