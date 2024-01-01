https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950302Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGirl Reading Letter while Mother and Child Gaze at Sparrows by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 831 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2077 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGirl Reading Letter while Mother and Child Gaze at Sparrows by Kitagawa UtamaroMore