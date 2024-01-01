rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950308
View of Niigata, Echigo Province (Echigo Niigata no kei) from the series “One Hundred Famous Views in the Various Provinces (Shokoku meisho hyakkei)” by Utagawa Hiroshige II (Shigenobu)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

