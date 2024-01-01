rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950378
Fujiwara no Okikaze, from the series "One Hundred Poems by One Hundred Poets (Hyakunin isshu no uchi)" by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

