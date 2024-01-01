rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950413
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Hige no Ikyu in the Play Nanakusa Yosooi Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Fifth Month, 1782 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

