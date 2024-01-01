rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950414
Beauty and Young Man Riding an Ox (parody of Kyoyu and Sobu?) by Nishimura Shigenaga
Beauty and Young Man Riding an Ox (parody of Kyoyu and Sobu?) by Nishimura Shigenaga

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

