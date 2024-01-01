https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950414Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBeauty and Young Man Riding an Ox (parody of Kyoyu and Sobu?) by Nishimura ShigenagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 588 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1469 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBeauty and Young Man Riding an Ox (parody of Kyoyu and Sobu?) by Nishimura ShigenagaMore