https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950420Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Nakamura Noshio I as a Dragon Maiden Disguised a Tamanami, in the Play Oyafune Taiheiki, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1775 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 562 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1406 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Nakamura Noshio I as a Dragon Maiden Disguised a Tamanami, in the Play Oyafune Taiheiki, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1775 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore