https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950420
The Actor Nakamura Noshio I as a Dragon Maiden Disguised a Tamanami, in the Play Oyafune Taiheiki, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1775 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

