https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950446
Aki Province: Festival at the Itsukushima Shrine (Aki, Itsukushima sairei no zu), from the series “Famous Views of the Sixty…
Aki Province: Festival at the Itsukushima Shrine (Aki, Itsukushima sairei no zu), from the series “Famous Views of the Sixty-odd Provinces (Rokujuyoshu meisho zue)” by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

