rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950452
The Actor Otani Hiroemon III as the Renegade Monk Dainichibo in the Play Tsukisenu Haru Hagoromo Soga, Performed at the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Otani Hiroemon III as the Renegade Monk Dainichibo in the Play Tsukisenu Haru Hagoromo Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in theThird Month, 1777 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Otani Hiroemon III as the Renegade Monk Dainichibo in the Play Tsukisenu Haru Hagoromo Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in theThird Month, 1777 by Katsukawa Shunsho

More