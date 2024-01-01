https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950452Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Otani Hiroemon III as the Renegade Monk Dainichibo in the Play Tsukisenu Haru Hagoromo Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in theThird Month, 1777 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 552 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1379 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Otani Hiroemon III as the Renegade Monk Dainichibo in the Play Tsukisenu Haru Hagoromo Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in theThird Month, 1777 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore