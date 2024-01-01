https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950456Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAyase River and Kanegafuchi (Ayasegawa Kanegafuchi), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 804 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2011 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAyase River and Kanegafuchi (Ayasegawa Kanegafuchi), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore