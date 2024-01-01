https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950459Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Ippei (?) in the Play Koi Nyobo Somewake Tazuna (?), Performed at the Ichimura Theater (?) in the Eighth Month, 1778 (?) by Katsukawa Shunkо̄Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 553 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1383 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Ippei (?) in the Play Koi Nyobo Somewake Tazuna (?), Performed at the Ichimura Theater (?) in the Eighth Month, 1778 (?) by Katsukawa Shunkо̄More