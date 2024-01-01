rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950462
The Actor Arashi Sangoro II as Asahina Saburo in the Play Iro Maki-e Soga no Sakazuki, Performed at the Morita Theater in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Arashi Sangoro II as Asahina Saburo in the Play Iro Maki-e Soga no Sakazuki, Performed at the Morita Theater in the First Month, 1773 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Arashi Sangoro II as Asahina Saburo in the Play Iro Maki-e Soga no Sakazuki, Performed at the Morita Theater in the First Month, 1773 by Katsukawa Shunsho

More