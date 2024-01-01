rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950473
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Minamoto no Yorinobu in the Play Kikujido Shuen no Iwaya, Performed at the Morita Theater…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Minamoto no Yorinobu in the Play Kikujido Shuen no Iwaya, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1775 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Minamoto no Yorinobu in the Play Kikujido Shuen no Iwaya, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1775 by Katsukawa Shunsho

More