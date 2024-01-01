https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950479Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWasp and turnip stalk, from "The Picture Book of Realistic Paintings of Hokusai (Hokusai shashin gafu)" by Katsushika HokusaiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 757 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1893 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWasp and turnip stalk, from "The Picture Book of Realistic Paintings of Hokusai (Hokusai shashin gafu)" by Katsushika HokusaiMore