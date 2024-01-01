https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950552Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Nakamura Sukegoro II as Kaminari Shokuro in the Play Hatsumombi Kuruwa Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Second Month, 1780 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 610 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1526 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Nakamura Sukegoro II as Kaminari Shokuro in the Play Hatsumombi Kuruwa Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Second Month, 1780 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore