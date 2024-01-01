rawpixel
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Kudo Suketsune in the Play Kaido Ichi Yawaragi Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in…
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Kudo Suketsune in the Play Kaido Ichi Yawaragi Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the First Month, 1778 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

