https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950669Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOne of a Pair of Manuscript Covers with Buddha Overcoming Temptation Surrounded by DisciplesOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 341 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 853 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOne of a Pair of Manuscript Covers with Buddha Overcoming Temptation Surrounded by DisciplesMore