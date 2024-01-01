rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950683
Kiritsubo, from the series "Fifty-four Chapters of the Tale of Genji (Genji monogatari gojuyonjo)" by Utagawa Hiroshige
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Kiritsubo, from the series "Fifty-four Chapters of the Tale of Genji (Genji monogatari gojuyonjo)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Kiritsubo, from the series "Fifty-four Chapters of the Tale of Genji (Genji monogatari gojuyonjo)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

More