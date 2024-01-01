https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950709Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Kudo Sukestune (?) in the Play Kokimazete Takao Soga (?), Performed at the Ichimura Theater (?) in the Second Month, 1778 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 574 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1434 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Kudo Sukestune (?) in the Play Kokimazete Takao Soga (?), Performed at the Ichimura Theater (?) in the Second Month, 1778 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore