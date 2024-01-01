rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950709
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Kudo Sukestune (?) in the Play Kokimazete Takao Soga (?), Performed at the Ichimura Theater…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Kudo Sukestune (?) in the Play Kokimazete Takao Soga (?), Performed at the Ichimura Theater (?) in the Second Month, 1778 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Kudo Sukestune (?) in the Play Kokimazete Takao Soga (?), Performed at the Ichimura Theater (?) in the Second Month, 1778 by Katsukawa Shunsho

More