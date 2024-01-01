https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950717Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Yamashita District of Ueno (Ueno Yamashita), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 814 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2035 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Yamashita District of Ueno (Ueno Yamashita), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore