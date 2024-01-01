https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950719Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCrossing the Yellow River, from the series "Picture Book of Chinese Poems (Toshi gafu no uchi)" by Totoya HokkeiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 853 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2132 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCrossing the Yellow River, from the series "Picture Book of Chinese Poems (Toshi gafu no uchi)" by Totoya HokkeiMore