The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro I as a Female Fox from Mt. Ubagadake in the Play Chigo Torii Tobiiri Kitsune, Performed at the…
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro I as a Female Fox from Mt. Ubagadake in the Play Chigo Torii Tobiiri Kitsune, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1777 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro I as a Female Fox from Mt. Ubagadake in the Play Chigo Torii Tobiiri Kitsune, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1777 by Katsukawa Shunsho

