https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950782Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Ichikawa Danzo IV as Kunii Kurando in the Play Date Nishiki Tsui no Yumitori, Performed at te Morita Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1778 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 576 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1440 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Ichikawa Danzo IV as Kunii Kurando in the Play Date Nishiki Tsui no Yumitori, Performed at te Morita Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1778 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore