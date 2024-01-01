rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950782
The Actor Ichikawa Danzo IV as Kunii Kurando in the Play Date Nishiki Tsui no Yumitori, Performed at te Morita Theater in…
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

