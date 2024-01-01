rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950806
Ono no Tofu, from the series "A Gathering of the Elders of Poetry (Shoshikai bantsuzuki)" by Totoya Hokkei
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

