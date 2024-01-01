rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/895103
Splashing Figure (Study for &ldquo;The Large Bathers&rdquo;) (1884&ndash;1885) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from The…
Splashing Figure (Study for “The Large Bathers”) (1884–1885) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
895103

View CC0 License

