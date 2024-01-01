rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951059
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Ko no Moronao in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, Performed at the Morita Theater in the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Ko no Moronao in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Eighth Month, 1779 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Ko no Moronao in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Eighth Month, 1779 by Katsukawa Shunsho

More