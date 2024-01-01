rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951082
The actors Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Watanabe no Tsuna and Segawa Kikunojo V as the female demon in the play "Modori Bridge (Modoribashi)" by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
The actors Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Watanabe no Tsuna and Segawa Kikunojo V as the female demon in the play "Modori Bridge (Modoribashi)" by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public Domain

View CC0 License

The actors Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Watanabe no Tsuna and Segawa Kikunojo V as the female demon in the play "Modori Bridge (Modoribashi)" by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)

