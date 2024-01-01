rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951094
Spring Scene of Nakanocho in the New Yoshiwara (Shin Yoshiwara Nakanocho haru no kei), from the series "Newly Selected…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Spring Scene of Nakanocho in the New Yoshiwara (Shin Yoshiwara Nakanocho haru no kei), from the series "Newly Selected Famous Places in Edo (Shinsen Edo meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Spring Scene of Nakanocho in the New Yoshiwara (Shin Yoshiwara Nakanocho haru no kei), from the series "Newly Selected Famous Places in Edo (Shinsen Edo meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

More