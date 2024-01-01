https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951173Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe actor Sawamura Sojuro III as Oboshi Yuranosuke in the play "Edo no Hana Ako no Shiogama," performed at the Kiri Theater in the fourth month, 1796 by Utagawa Toyokuni IOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2001 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe actor Sawamura Sojuro III as Oboshi Yuranosuke in the play "Edo no Hana Ako no Shiogama," performed at the Kiri Theater in the fourth month, 1796 by Utagawa Toyokuni IMore