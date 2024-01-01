rawpixel
The actor Sawamura Sojuro III as Oboshi Yuranosuke in the play "Edo no Hana Ako no Shiogama," performed at the Kiri Theater in the fourth month, 1796 by Utagawa Toyokuni I

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

