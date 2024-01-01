rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951200
The Morning After, from "Thinking of Rising from Bed - A Set of Three (Toko banare omoi iri sanpukutsui)" by Okumura Masanobu
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

