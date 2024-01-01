rawpixel
The Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Matsuo-maru (?) in the Play Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami (?), Performed at the Nakamura…
The Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Matsuo-maru (?) in the Play Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Fourth Month, 1779 (?) by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

