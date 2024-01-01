https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951224Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Matsuo-maru (?) in the Play Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Fourth Month, 1779 (?) by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 554 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1384 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Matsuo-maru (?) in the Play Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Fourth Month, 1779 (?) by Katsukawa ShunshoMore