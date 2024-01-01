rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951252
The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Miyagino Disguised as a Hairdresser in the Play Kosode-gura no Tekubari, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Second Month, 1772 (?) by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

