https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951311Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextToraya: Arashi Ryuzo II as the monk Tojibo in the play "Hatsu Akebono Kaomise Soga," from the series "Portraits of Actors on Stage (Yakusha butai no sugata-e)" by Utagawa Toyokuni IOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 804 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2009 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadToraya: Arashi Ryuzo II as the monk Tojibo in the play "Hatsu Akebono Kaomise Soga," from the series "Portraits of Actors on Stage (Yakusha butai no sugata-e)" by Utagawa Toyokuni IMore