https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951361Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as the Renegade Monk Dainichibo in the Play Edo Meisho Midori Soga, Performed at the Morita Theater in the First Month, 1779 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 564 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1409 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as the Renegade Monk Dainichibo in the Play Edo Meisho Midori Soga, Performed at the Morita Theater in the First Month, 1779 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore