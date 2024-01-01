https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951375Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as the Yakko Matsueda Sakinosuke in the Play Keisei Momiji no Uchikake, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Seventh Month, 1772 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 578 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1444 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as the Yakko Matsueda Sakinosuke in the Play Keisei Momiji no Uchikake, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Seventh Month, 1772 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore