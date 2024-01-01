rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951375
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as the Yakko Matsueda Sakinosuke in the Play Keisei Momiji no Uchikake, Performed at the Morita…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as the Yakko Matsueda Sakinosuke in the Play Keisei Momiji no Uchikake, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Seventh Month, 1772 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as the Yakko Matsueda Sakinosuke in the Play Keisei Momiji no Uchikake, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Seventh Month, 1772 by Katsukawa Shunsho

More