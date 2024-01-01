rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951399
Courtesans of the Chojiya, from the book "A Comparison of Beauties of the Green Houses: A Mirror of Their Forms (Seiro bijin awase sugata kagami)," vol. 1 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

