https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951414Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Kudo Saemon Suketsune (?) in the Play Sakai-cho Soga Nendaiki (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the First Month, 1771 (?) by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 605 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1513 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Kudo Saemon Suketsune (?) in the Play Sakai-cho Soga Nendaiki (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the First Month, 1771 (?) by Katsukawa ShunshoMore