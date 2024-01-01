https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951449Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Otani Tomoemon I as Kajino Choan (?) in the Play Hono Nitta Daimyojin (?), Performed at the Morita Theater (?) in the Seventh Month, 1777 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 557 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1392 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Otani Tomoemon I as Kajino Choan (?) in the Play Hono Nitta Daimyojin (?), Performed at the Morita Theater (?) in the Seventh Month, 1777 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore