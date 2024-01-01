rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951449
The Actor Otani Tomoemon I as Kajino Choan (?) in the Play Hono Nitta Daimyojin (?), Performed at the Morita Theater (?) in the Seventh Month, 1777 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

