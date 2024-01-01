rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951481
Clearing Weather at Shibaura (Shibaura seiran), from the series "Eight Views in the Environs of Edo (Edo kinko hakkei no…
Clearing Weather at Shibaura (Shibaura seiran), from the series "Eight Views in the Environs of Edo (Edo kinko hakkei no uchi)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

