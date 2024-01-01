https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951500Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Bando Mitsugoro I as Soga no Juro Sukenari (?) in the Play Shuen Soga Omugaeshi (?), Performed at the Ichimura Theater (?) in the Second Month, 1768 (?) by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 554 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1386 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Bando Mitsugoro I as Soga no Juro Sukenari (?) in the Play Shuen Soga Omugaeshi (?), Performed at the Ichimura Theater (?) in the Second Month, 1768 (?) by Katsukawa ShunshoMore