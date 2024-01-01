rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951500
The Actor Bando Mitsugoro I as Soga no Juro Sukenari (?) in the Play Shuen Soga Omugaeshi (?), Performed at the Ichimura…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Bando Mitsugoro I as Soga no Juro Sukenari (?) in the Play Shuen Soga Omugaeshi (?), Performed at the Ichimura Theater (?) in the Second Month, 1768 (?) by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Bando Mitsugoro I as Soga no Juro Sukenari (?) in the Play Shuen Soga Omugaeshi (?), Performed at the Ichimura Theater (?) in the Second Month, 1768 (?) by Katsukawa Shunsho

More