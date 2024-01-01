rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951511
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as the Renegade Monk Dainichibo in the Play Edo Meisho Midori Soga, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Second Month, 1779 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

