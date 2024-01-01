rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951539
Dish with Five European Figures and Stylized Floral Scrolls and Five Bats on Reverse
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dish with Five European Figures and Stylized Floral Scrolls and Five Bats on Reverse

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Dish with Five European Figures and Stylized Floral Scrolls and Five Bats on Reverse

More