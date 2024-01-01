rawpixel
A woman from Ohara leading an ox, from the series "Five Annual Festivals for the Katsushika Ciricle (Katsushika gosekku)" by…
A woman from Ohara leading an ox, from the series "Five Annual Festivals for the Katsushika Ciricle (Katsushika gosekku)" by Katsushika Taito II

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

