Ohana and Ofuku, from the series "A Selection of Entertainers from the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro geisha sen)" by Chôbunsai…
Ohana and Ofuku, from the series "A Selection of Entertainers from the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro geisha sen)" by Chôbunsai Eishi

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

