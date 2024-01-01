rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951655
The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Oishi (?) or Osono (?) in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura (?), Performed at the Nakamura…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Oishi (?) or Osono (?) in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Fifth Month, 1771 (?) by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Oishi (?) or Osono (?) in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Fifth Month, 1771 (?) by Katsukawa Shunsho

More