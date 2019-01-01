https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/895167SaveSaveFeminine poster template vector setMorePremiumID : 895167View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 11.16 MBVectors can scale to any size.Portrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Goudy Bookletter 1911 by Barry SchwartzDownload Goudy Bookletter 1911 fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMontserrat by Julieta UlanovskyDownload Montserrat fontDownload AllFeminine poster template vector setMore